Ministry investigates alleged sexual harassment at Ipoh hospital

IPOH: The Perak State Health Department (JKN) is investigating allegations of sexual harassment made against a doctor at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB) in Ipoh.

In the statement, Perak State Health Director, Dr Feisul Idzwan Mustapha said an independent investigation committee was set up on Feb 29.

“The committee consists of officers appointed by the Deputy Director General of Health (Medicine), Health Ministry (KKM).

“The investigation is currently underway with the collection of evidence. KKM has zero tolerance for sexual harassment in the workplace,“ according to the statement.

The anonymous letter posted on X, went viral on social media recently. The letter states that a group of housemen had filed a complaint with the hospital’s director, about a series of alleged sexual harassment incidents that involved a doctor.