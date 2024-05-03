MMEA helicopter crashes off Pulau Angsa, all four on board safe

PUTRAJAYA: A helicopter belonging to the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) crashed in the Pulau Angsa waters in Klang today but all four people on board survived.

Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) chief executive officer Datuk Captain Norazman Mahmud said the AW139 helicopter with registration number M72-01 was on a training flight when the incident happened.

“The helicopter departed from the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang at 9.10 am.

“The last contact the aircraft made with air traffic control officers was reported at 9.20 am but no emergency calls were received,” he said in a statement.

He said the Kuala Lumpur Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre (KLARCC) at the Kuala Lumpur Air Traffic Control Centre was activated to identify the location of the helicopter as soon as a report on the incident was received.

He said all the victims were taken by a rescue helicopter to the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport at 10.58 am.

“An investigation will be conducted by the MMEA Investigation Board,” he said. -Bernama