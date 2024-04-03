MOE sets up six task forces to empower national education direction

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Education (MOE) has set up six task forces to empower national education direction in several key areas this year, said Education director-general Azman Adnan.

These special task forces include Preschool, Curriculum Intervention and Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

The others are Digital Education, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and Upholding the Malay Language and Strengthening Command of English (MBMMBI).

Speaking at the press conference after delivering his message for the 2024/2025 school session here today, he said the MOE is highly committed to ensuring that no Malaysian citizen is left out of the education system.

“For 2024, we have numerous programmes and interventions planned, including the establishment of six task forces focusing on key areas such as preschool, TVET, digital education, STEM and MBMMBI,” he said.

Azman also assured that the MOE will strive to enhance teachers’ digital competencies to facilitate effective information dissemination to students.

“We want our children to become digitally literate and capable of exploring and using digital technology to improve the knowledge they learn in the classroom.

“Therefore, we also need to ensure that our teachers possess digital proficiency, utilising all available digital approaches for pedagogical purposes and facilitating the teaching and learning process,” he said.

Regarding reports on early retirement of teachers, he said the MOE has conducted a study to identify the reasons behind it.

“We hope to address the well-being aspects of our teachers. We will continue to make the necessary improvements to encourage teachers to remain in the teaching profession,” he said.

On Feb 29, Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh said that 6,394 teachers or 1.49 per cent of the overall teacher workforce were given approval to go on early retirement last year. -Bernama