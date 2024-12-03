MOH resumes Ramadan operation to ensure food safety

PUTRAJAYA: The Health Ministry’s Ramadan Operation will be resumed simultaneously at all food premises, including Ramadan bazaars, operating throughout the country to ensure the safety of food sold.

The ministry, in a statement here today, said the operation involved inspection at the premises and food sampling to ensure that the food prepared or sold is safe by the Food Act 1983 and the regulations under it.

The inspection will be carried out in cooperation with the local government authorities (PBT), it said, adding that the inspections at the source of the raw materials used and food preparation places for traders to whom the PBT has issued licences had started before Ramadan.

This will continue with inspection at premises such as hotels that provide Ramadan buffets and suppliers of raw materials.

According to the ministry, with the cooperation of the local authorities, it also organises food safety briefings for Ramadan bazaar operators, ensuring that the food handlers have taken the anti-typhoid vaccination and undergo food operator training.

In addition, it said awareness campaigns related to food safety to the public, operators and operators of raw material premises, food preparation, and food suppliers are also conducted through health education materials, mass media, electronic media and social media.

It advised the public to prioritise food safety throughout Ramadan when choosing food for the breaking of fast.

“Before buying ‘Watch and Choose’ and practice “Look, Smell and Taste” because it is the easiest step to avoid food poisoning, it said.

Traders are also advised to wash thoroughly the raw materials used in their food preparation and not to prepare high-risk food too early before it is ready to be sold.

Consumers who have any questions regarding food safety issues can contact any district health office, the nearest state Health Department or visit the website http://moh.spab.gov.my and the Food Safety and Quality Program (PKKM) website www .facebook.com/bkkmhq.-Bernama