Mohamad: Rescued job scam victims will be investigated

KUALA LUMPUR: The authorities will investigate Malaysian citizens who have been rescued from job offer scams to ensure they are indeed victims, not syndicate masterminds.

Foreign Minister, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (pix), said strict measures would be taken in accordance with existing laws, such as those found in the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 (Atipsom), if there is evidence indicating that those rescued are the masterminds recruiting victims.

“If found guilty, they can be charged and sentenced to a maximum of 20 years imprisonment or fined. As of today, four Malaysian citizens have been charged on suspicion of being masterminds in a scam syndicate in Peru in 2023,“ he said during question and answer session at the Dewan Negara.

He was responding to Senator Roderick Wong Siew Lead’s inquiry about the government’s measures to prevent further involvement of victims in job offer scams in countries like Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and so forth.

Mohamad highlighted that lucrative salary packages of up to USD 2,000, comprehensive facilities, covered travel and accommodation costs, along with the opportunity to borrow for gambling, are factors attracting Malaysian citizens to overseas job offers.

“Generally, the victims are people with lower education, financial difficulties and past criminal records.

“Once they start working, they must meet their employer’s targets. Failing to do so can lead to penalties like salary cuts, no meals and forced overtime,“ he said.

He said the Foreign Ministry is deeply concerned about job offer scams affecting Malaysian citizens and various efforts are being taken to fight against these crimes.

“This issue involves several ministries and government agencies, following the government’s whole-of-government approach. The Ministry has worked closely with others to tackle this crime.

“In addition, we have implemented numerous initiatives to raise awareness among the public, especially the youth, through various media platforms such as YouTube, Instagram and awareness videos shared by major news organisations like the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama), Astro Awani and TVS,” he added. -Bernama