MACC detains three immigration officers in bribery syndicate probe

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission detained three immigration officers during a multi-state operation targeting bribery syndicates facilitating illegal foreign nationals.

Operation Rentas conducted last Tuesday uncovered a senior officer possessing approximately 1.5 million ringgit in assets including Tabung Haji and Amanah Saham Bumiputera accounts.

Authorities seized jewellery valued at 60,000 ringgit and 13,900 ringgit in cash from this suspect during the coordinated raids.

MACC Kuala Lumpur confiscated 150,000 ringgit in cash from a female officer who had hidden 125,000 ringgit on her roof alongside 15,000 ringgit worth of jewellery.

Another female suspect was found with 80,000 ringgit in jewellery, 41,470 ringgit cash, and 13,300 Thai baht during the operation.

Deputy chief commissioner Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya stated all three officers allegedly conspired with counter-setting syndicates to bypass official immigration procedures.

Operation Rentas was executed simultaneously across four states by the MACC Intelligence Division beginning last Tuesday. – Bernama