Mohamed Khaled: Malaysia may distribute Gaza humanitarian aid via airdrop

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is not ruling out the possibility of delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza via airdrop.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin (pix) said the government is discussing the best alternative way to deliver the aid.

“If we were to provide humanitarian aid through airdrop, perhaps we can send the goods and let the receiving party conduct the airdrop...not from our aircraft.

“As for reaching the destination, that falls under the purview of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, not the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM),“ he told reporters here today.

He said this after attending an Aidilfitri Donation Ceremony by contributors comprising private companies, banks and the public to the ATM at the auditorium of Wisma Pertahanan.

The media had earlier reported that a total of 480 food boxes, donated by the Malaysian public, were airdropped in northern Gaza via a C130 cargo plane belonging to the Royal Jordanian Air Force. This effort was carried out through the non-governmental organisation, Karisma Humanitarian Outreach Mission, in collaboration with the Hashimiyah Jordan Welfare Organisation, Childcare Charity Association and the Royal Jordanian Air Force.

Meanwhile, at the event, ATM received a total contribution worth RM2.524 million, including goods and cash, representing a 41 per cent increase compared to the contributions received last year.

Mohamed Khaled added that from the contributions received, ATM has prepared 15,000 festive bags to be distributed to ATM personnel who are on duty safeguarding the country’s security and sovereignty during the upcoming Aidilfitri celebration.

“This includes army personnel serving at the national borders, whether in the Peninsula, Sabah, Sarawak and also abroad under United Nations peacekeeping missions,“ he said. -Bernama