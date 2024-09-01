Mohamed Khaled: MINDEF boosts capability of MAF assets, acquires 12 helicopters, three LMS

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) will further enhance the asset capability of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) through the procurement of 12 new units of helicopter, three littoral mission ships (LMS) and 136 units of high mobility armoured car vehicles.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the procurement was carried out to continue the modernisation of military equipment and assets to ensure that MAF is ready to face all threats.

He said sophisticated and sufficient equipment and assets are something that cannot be compromised in the context of national defence and security.

“Our defence must be strengthened with a variety of modern and up-to-date technologies, especially in a context where threats and security risks are now present in various forms and ways.

“Our preparation and alertness should invite fear and respect on the part of friends and opponents,“ he said when delivering the Minister of Defence’s New Year Message at Wisma Pertahanan, here, today.

Also present at the ceremony were MAF chief Gen Tan Sri Mohammad Ab Rahman, Air Force chief Gen Tan Sri Asghar Khan Goriman Khan, Navy chief Admiral Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Ayob and Army chief Gen Datuk Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan.

MAF will also acquire equipment such as Maritime Patrol Aircraft, Unmanned Aerial System, Flight Lead In Trainer – Light Combat Aircraft 155mm Self Propelled Howitzer and Light Armoured Truck.

Supply of Fast Interceptor Craft, Beacon and Anti-sonar Decoy for Prime Minister class submarines for the navy and Long Range Radar Complete With Ancillary Equipment in Bintulu, Sarawak for the air force.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Khaled said for the year 2024, he will also focus on the welfare of members and former soldiers by improving MAF health services.

According to him, as many as four MAF polyclinics will be built in Kluang, Johor; Seberang Takir, Terengganu; Sungai Petani, Kedah and Kuantan, Pahang.

“MAF health services will also be strengthened with the Health IT System at each Armed Forces Hospital as well as the Specialist Outreach Clinic and Mental Health Programme,“ he said.

At the same event, Mohamed Khaled also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Defence and the Malaysian Integrity Institute.

He said the objective of the MoU is to help and support each other in awareness, advocacy, research and strengthening programmes on policies, integrity values, governance and anti-corruption in the public sector as well as the corporate sector in Malaysia.​ -Bernama