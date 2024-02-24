More attractions, cheap sales on second day of Central Zone MADANI Rakyat

KUALA SELANGOR: A variety of interesting events await visitors on the second day of the MADANI Rakyat programme which is taking place at Kuala Selangor Sports Complex today starting with Larian Ceria run which will be held as early as 7.40 am.

The first 500 participants who registered for the four-kilometre run stand the chance to get a free jogging t-shirt, as well as a chance at the lucky draw.

Meanwhile, from the morning until noon, a children’s colouring event and an Islamic calligraphy writing competition will also held at the main stadium.

The public can also participate in various events held at the stalls of various ministries including a cultural performance by the office of the Perak State Government Secretary while health programmes will go on at the Ministry of Health stall and the Ministry of Human Resources will hold a career carnival.

In the afternoon until the evening, visitors will be treated to entertainment at the main stadium, namely the Indie Concert from 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm and the Kita Selangor 2024 Showcase Concert from 8 pm to 10 pm with performances by artists such as Floor 88, Yonnyboii and Iera Milpan.

In addition, as many as 3,000 MADANI combo baskets at a price of RM10 each containing basic items such as eggs, packets of cooking oil, onions as well as several types of vegetables and Agromas brand items such as vermicelli, cordial drink and several other items with a savings of RM5 await visitors who attend it up to the last on February 25

A total of 5,500 chickens will be available for sale at RM10 each, frozen fish at RM6 per kilo, frozen meat at RM10 per kilo as well as various other items during the three-day programme.

A total of 1,000 free helmets are available at the Road Transport Department (RTD) for the earliest visitors every day during the three-day programme and the people need to bring their existing helmets and driving licenses for the exchange.

The three-day Central Zone MADANI Rakyat programme which is open from 9 am to 10 pm is a continuation of the MADANI Government One Year Anniversary programme which is also a forum for the community to obtain information on 163 services of the federal and state governments and related agencies. - Bernama