More Bersatu leaders, pioneer members expected to join PKR - Muhammad Faiz

SHAH ALAM: Former Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Supreme Council member Dr Muhammad Faiz Na’aman said today he believes more of the party’s leaders and pioneer members at all levels will be joining PKR.

Muhammad Faiz, who confirmed his entry into PKR yesterday, hinted that this could be more evident as the Bersatu party elections, expected to take place later this year, nears.

“I can say here that the support declared for the Selangor Menteri Besar’s leadership by Selat Kelang assemblyman Datuk Abdul Rashid Asari is an early sign of this shift in support.

“As the party elections approach, I am confident that individuals who have significantly contributed to the party will find themselves marginalised due to manoeuvering by the ‘cartel’ faction, ultimately leading to a substantial wave of dissent across all levels against Bersatu,” he said.

The former Klang Bersatu Armada youth chief said he believes this shift will start in Selangor, involving members who hold positions or those involved in Bersatu’s establishment.

Muhammad Faiz also said that joining PKR was an easy decision, given his prior collaboration with the PKR leadership and grassroots, particularly in Selangor during the 14th general rlection when Bersatu was part of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition.

He said the objectives of establishing Bersatu were not significantly different from PKR, as both opposed kleptocrats and abuse of power, in turn making it easier for him to accept Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amiruddin Shari’s administration and leadership.

Muhammad Faiz said during his meeting with Amirudin, the PKR vice-president shared his vision for Selangor and discussed potential roles in promoting the welfare of the people, the state and reinforcing PKR.

“In this regard, I was informed about how I could assist the Menteri Besar’s leadership, the state government and PKR, especially in explaining current issues used as political capital by the opposition.

“Among the objectives are to attract Bersatu grassroots to support the government, and even if they do not join PKR, at least not to be swayed by the Opposition’s influence,” he said.

Yesterday, in a Facebook post, Muhammad Faiz revealed that both he and former Dengkil assemblyman Adhif Syan Abdullah have been accepted as PKR members after a ‘doa selamat’ and talk on current issues held at the Menteri Besar’s official residence on Sunday. - Bernama