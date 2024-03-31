More companies, NGOs need to come forward for YKN’s welfare programmes - Nancy

KUCHING: More local companies and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) need to come forward in mobilising welfare programmes under the National Welfare Foundation (YKN), said Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

She said that the efforts implemented nationwide require contributions from strategic partners, to jointly ease the burden of the asnaf community, persons with disabilities (PwDs) and the elderly.

“We encourage companies (to get involved)... if they cooperate with us, they can also get tax exemption, similarly for NGOs, as they can also apply for tax exemption.

“(The welfare programmes) are not only during the Ramadan month, but we also give other items to help the needy, such as the Back to School programme, and strategic partners help us replace items in welfare institutions, such as brand new mattresses and pillows,” she said.

Nancy said this in a press conference after attending YKN’s Sinar Kasih Ramadan with Alliance Islamic Bank Berhad here, today.

Nancy said that recently her ministry presented certificates of appreciation to about 30 strategic partners, who contributed to implementing welfare projects with YKN, such as the distribution of food and daily necessities.

Earlier, she welcomed 100 asnaf and disabled children from the Demak Laut and Pantai Damai areas and took them shopping for raya clothes at the Mydin supermarket.

“This initiative is the result of the cooperation of companies through corporate social responsibility activities, particularly with YKN, and Alliance Islamic Bank Berhad has contributed a total of RM35,000 for this sponsorship,“ she said.

According to her, Alliance Islamic Bank Berhad, as the main sponsor, also distributed food baskets.