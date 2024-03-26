More than 12 tonnes of trash on Sabah ocean floor collected

SEMPORNA: An underwater clean-up project namely Jetama Underwater Cleanup 2024 managed to collect 12.1 tonnes of ocean floor waste at three locations in Sabah including one at the Mabul Island here in Semporna, one of the world’s best diving spot.

Jetama Sdn Bhd Chief Executive Officer Ahmad Naim Uddang said the four-day underwater cleanup programme that ended on Tuesday (Mar 26) was spearheaded by the company, and also swept the ocean floor waste at Kampung Serusup in Tuaran and Sepanggar Island, Kota Kinabalu.

“Some 60 divers, village residents, government and private agencies that included local diving operators took part in the inaugural clean-up programme.

“They say all plastic ends up in the ocean, thus our initial goal was to collect 10 tonnes of plastic underwater which will compensate our Net Zero Plastic target. But I am pleased to announce that we achieved positive numbers beyond that,“ he said in a statement to Bernama here today.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Naim said Jetama, a water concessionaire company for the West Coast of Sabah, would adopt the programme as an annual event to help boost the environment and the Sabahan’s quality of life here.

He said the company will continue similar programs by ensuring Net Zero Plastic is achieved every year, alongside with Net Zero Carbon Footprint and Renewable Energy Credit concept, that aligns with the broader goals of sustainability and environmental responsibility.

“The company’s commitment to environmental sustainability extends beyond mere cleanup efforts and is tied to its initiative to address plastic pollution and promote sustainability through the concept of plastic credits,“ he added. -Bernama