More than 17,000 summonses issued to foreigners in February - RTD

JOHOR BAHRU: A total of 17,762 summonses were issued to foreign drivers for various offences during the implementation of Special Ops in conjunction with Chinese New Year, throughout this month.

Road Transport Department (RTD) Law Enforcement senior director Datuk Lokman Jamaan said the offences were not having Malaysian Driving License (LLM) amounting to 6,380 summonses, not having road tax (LKM) (2,120), not having vehicle insurance (1,843) and others (7,419).

“The summonses against foreigners were among the 165,553 summonses issued by RTD through the integrated operation carried out across the country in conjunction with the festival,“ he told reporters after leading an integrated operation at the Skudai Toll Plaza (southbound) here last night.

He said this month, his department also arrested 33 drivers, including drivers of public vehicles, because they were found to be positive for drugs such as syabu, tetra hydrocannibol (THC) and opiates after a urine screening test.

Meanwhile, according to Lokman, the number of fatal accidents last year showed an increase compared to 2022 with a total of 6,344 victims compared to 6,080 victims.

“The increase is eight per cent and out of a total of 6,344 victims, 4,000 of them involved motorcyclists. On average, there is one fatal accident every two hours this month,“ he said. - Bernama