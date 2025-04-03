JPJ urges teamwork, commitment to meet challenges

BUTTERWORTH: Road Transport Department (JPJ) personnel have been urged to strengthen their teamwork, integrity, and commitment in carrying out their responsibilities.

JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said that this is crucial in preparing for the bigger challenges ahead.

“Last year’s achievements reflect a greater responsibility for the future. 2024 was a stepping stone for us to enhance services, enforcement, and road safety,“ he said.

Aedy Fadly expressed his hope that the department would continue to be motivated and ready to face the challenges of 2025 with even greater success.

He was speaking at the JPJ Penang Iftar event with the Yang Dipertua Negeri, Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak, at the Surau Ar-Rahman JPJ Penang.

Approximately 500 guests attended the event, which also included a donation presentation to children residing at Inapan Kasih Sayang Kepala Batas.