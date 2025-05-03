Tropicana Gardens Dianthus gets green building certification

PETALING JAYA: Tropicana Gardens, an award-winning transit-oriented development (TOD) by Tropicana Corporation Bhd was recently presented with the Green Building Index (GBI) Silver rating certificate.

Its fourth residential phase, Dianthus serviced residences successfully completed a list of green requirements, which was subsequently verified and approved by GBI appointed consultants.

As a sustainable township planner, Tropicana continues its green journey in making a positive difference for the community. This includes the group’s ongoing commitment to embed green features in its developments with the aim to reduce environment impact.

“Tropicana Gardens is part of Tropicana Indah, a sustainable 405-acre township that began its journey in 1996. After over 28 years, Tropicana Indah has become a highly sought-after address in Petaling Jaya, fulfilling our vision for a sustainable, livable, and prosperous township with excellent connectivity. Incorporating a Garden Living in a City theme, Tropicana Gardens won many accolades over the years from being named the best TOD by Fiabci Award 2023, the best office design by Reka awards to the best mixed-used development by StarProperty and Asia Pacific Property Awards. The residential and commercial components namely Arnica, Bayberry, Cyperus, Dianthus, mall and office tower, each have a GBI certification,” shared the management.