More tourist arrivals with visa exemption, N.Sembilan needs to seize chance -- Loke

SEREMBAN: There were more foreign tourists arriving at several airports throughout the country in the past few days following the government’s move on 30-day visa exemption for visitors from China and India from Dec 1.

Anthony Loke Siew Fook (PH-Chennah) who is also Transport Minister said in fact the entry of tourists is also expected to increase next year and Negeri Sembilan should also seize the opportunity being at the main gateway into the country.

“Therefore, the state government needs to step up its tourist promotion and products which would capture some of the potential visitors to the state. In the last few days, airports in the country are getting more crowded due to more tourist arrivals.

“So we need to make efforts and have certain strategy to lure tourist, all districts must have their attractions and there must be continuous efforts,” he said when debating the Supply Bill 2024 at the Negeri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was earlier reported as saying the visa exemption is an additional facility now enjoyed by the people of Gulf countries and the Middle East.

The Seremban Member of Parliament said his ministry is also seeking approval from the Ministry of Economy to build a new modern railway station here to be part of the Klang Valley Double Track Project Phase 2 (KVDT2) between Seremban and Kuala Lumpur.

“This is to ensure that the construction of the railway project at the original site here can be implemented immediately. We want to make the railway station an important development centre or landmark for Seremban,“ he said.

He said therefore, the local authorities are expected to give approval to start the project as soon as possible so that it can be completed within 24 months or before 2026 which is declared as Visit Malaysia Year.

Loke said the railway project will not affect the facade of the existing railway station building to preserve its history.

Yew Boon Lye (PH-Chuah) raised the issue of water problems in several areas in Port Dickson which needs to be given attention by the state government and Syarikat Air Negeri Sembilan (SAINS) after experiencing water supply cut off for almost half a month last month.

He suggested that SAINS holds discussions with Syarikat Air Selangor to distribute water supply if there is any water supply problem in the Chuah area, especially in Kampung Baru Tanah Merah Site A as has been done before.

Mohamad Hanifah Abu Baker (PN-Labu) viewed that the allocation for flood mitigation and basin at RM5.68 million in the budget this time is a small amount when compared to the problems faced in all constituencies in this state.

In the meantime, Mohamad Hanifah also supports the large allocations for the agricultural sector to assure food resources in the state and hopes that relevant agencies can channel incentives to farmers and breeders who are serious about working in the field.

Mohd Razi Mohd Ali (BN-Sungai Lui) on the other hand suggested that the Federal Land Development Authority (FELDA) farm area be made a ruminant production hub thus increasing the production of ruminant animal meat in the state.

“Indirectly it increases income for the entrepreneurs involved. Agriculture is a very important sector in Negeri Sembilan and has been given a development allocation of RM22.75 million (in the 2024 state budget),“ he said.

The sitting continues tomorrow.–Bernama