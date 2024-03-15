Mother: Siti Dhia Batrisyia left home due to misunderstanding

KUALA LUMPUR: The mother of Siti Dhia Batrisyia Mohd Chairil (pix), 12, who was reported missing since Tuesday, believes her daughter left home due to a misunderstanding.

Syarifah Rosfazila Syed Muhammad Fazili, 41, said the last time her child was at home in Pudu, here, was around 4 pm on Tuesday.

Syarifah Rosfazila said the misunderstanding occurred when she reprimanded her eldest child for not attending school that day.

“That afternoon (Tuesday)...I asked her why she didn’t go to school in the morning after her teacher sent a WhatsApp message to know why she was absent. Dhia said she went out to buy things to do a surprise for me.

“I became angry and told her that what she did was wrong...a few minutes later I left home to buy groceries to prepare for our iftar meal. When I returned, Dhia was already gone,” she said when contacted today.

The mother of two said that when Siti Dhia Batrisyia failed to return home, she checked with her friends, but no one knew Dhia’s whereabouts.

“I became worried when some friends said Dhia went to Ampang and some mentioned that Dhia talked about an individual but none of her friends have ever met the person,” she added.

Meanwhile, Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya confirmed that police received the report of the missing girl yesterday, adding that the case is being classified as a Missing Person.

“Efforts to locate her are underway,” he said. -Bernama