Moving moments that stir up emotions at parade of thanks for King, Queen

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah once again drew public attention with their humility at the parade of thanks today.

The Royal Couple stood up to sing Setia along with members of the Malaysian Armed Forces, the Malaysian Army, the Royal Malaysian Navy and the Royal Malaysian Air Force.

Tunku Azizah, known to have a penchant for capturing moments via her handphone, recorded the rousing ceremony, seizing the attention of the media fraternity at the event.

Her Majesty was also seen wiping her tears several times during a poem recitation, titled ‘Daulat Tuanku’, performed by Sergeant Nur Ain Jasmi and Aircraftman 1st Class Abdullah Rosli.

The poem narrates Al Sultan Abdullah’s leadership and the challenges that the nation faced throughout the five years of His Majesty’s reign and speaks about Their Majesties’ warm personalities towards the people.

The parade of thanks, held in conjunction with the end of Al-Sultan Abdullah’s reign as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, on Jan 30, took place at Kem Perdana, Sungai Besi.

His Majesty started his five-year reign as the head of the nation on Jan 31, 2019, after replacing Sultan Muhammad V, the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong. -Bernama