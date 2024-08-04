N.Sembilan SWCorp installs CCTVs to monitor garbage disposal in conjunction with Aidilfitri

KUALA PILAH: The Negeri Sembilan Solid Waste Management and Public Cleaning Corporation (SWCorp), in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri, has installed 16 closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras at several locations on public roads in the state via 'Operasi Pemantauan Larangan Membuang Sampah Merata-rata'.

Its director, Hazahar Hashim said the effort was a collaboration between SWM Environment Sdn Bhd (SWM) and the local authorities (PBT) to raise awareness in the community to maintain the roads without littering everywhere which could also cause accidents.

“The installation of CCTVs is also focused on traffic light intersections, For example, the offence of throwing cigarette butts from a vehicle will be handed over to the PBT; the public needs to be aware that the act of throwing rubbish such as papers and even bottles can cause accidents.

“Road users can help the SWCorp, SWM or PBT by channelling evidence of such incidents via videos and photographs showing irresponsible individuals throwing rubbish from their vehicles,“ he told reporters in Ulu Bendul here today.

In MELAKA, the PBT here will intensify the 'Tangan Sampah Op' in conjunction with the Aidilditri to curb the behaviour of a people who have a habit of throwing garbage out of their vehicles.

State Housing, Local Government, Drainage, Climate Change and Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Rais Yasin said action can be taken under the Street, Drainage and Building Act 1974 (Act 133) which provides for a compound of RM250 to RM500 if convicted.

“This enforcement also does not only involve littering from vehicles, but those who litter everywhere, especially in tourist areas.