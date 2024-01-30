Nadma: Number of Terengganu flood victims remains at 473

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims in Terengganu remains at 473 people who are currently housed in two temporary evacuation centres in Dungun as of 8 pm, the National Disaster Control Centre of the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) said.

An assessment of the situation at the telemetry station of the Drainage and Irrigation Department (JPS) found that the water levels of several rivers in Johor, Kedah, Pahang, Perlis, Sabah and Terengganu are at dangerous levels.

This includes Sungai Johor in Kota Tinggi, Sungai Kedah in Kota Setar (Kedah), Sungai Pahang in Bera and Sungai Rompin in Rompin (Pahang), Sungai Arau (Perlis), Sungai Kinabatangan (Sabah) and Sungai Terengganu in Hulu Terengganu (Terengganu).

NADMA also reported that 18 roads were closed due to floods, damaged bridges and road and slope collapses, including Jalan Petri Jaya in Kota Tinggi, Jalan Sungai Lembing in Kuantan and Jalan Sungai Sok - Chucuh Puteri in Kuala Krai, Kelantan. -Bernama