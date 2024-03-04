Najib files legal application to be placed under house arrest

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Najib Razak has filed a fresh legal bid to enable him to serve his ongoing jail sentence under house arrest.

According to the New Straits Times, citing a court document, Najib claimed it was part of an addendum order by the then Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah in his pardon to the former.

“On January 29, the then king ordered that the applicant’s (Najib) imprisonment be reduced to six years and the fine reduced to RM50 million (main order).

“The king also immediately or simultaneously issued an addendum order on the same day stipulating that Najib be allowed to serve the reduced sentence of his imprisonment under condition of home arrest instead of confinement in Kajang Prison,“ the report stated quoting the document.

The former prime minister is currently serving a 12-year jail term after he was found guilty of one count of abuse of power with regard to Retirement Fund Inc’s (KWAP) RM4 billion loan to SRC International Sdn Bhd, as well as three counts each of criminal breach of trust and abuse of power involving RM42 million of SRC funds.

In addition to the jail sentence, Najib was also slapped with a RM210 million fine.

On February 2, the Federal Territories Pardons Board reduced Najib’s fine in addition to reducing his jail sentence to six years.

