Nancy: Victims of crocodile attacks can apply for JKM fund

KUCHING: Victims of crocodile or wild animal attacks can apply for assistance from the Social Welfare Department (JKM).

Women, Family and Community Development Minister, Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, said that JKM has a special fund, the Wild Animal Attack Aid Fund, for that purpose.

“Usually we will wait until the victim is found. Whether the victim is devoured (by a wild animal) or not, JKM will still provide assistance to the victim's family,” she said.

She said this to reporters after inspecting the search and rescue (SAR) operation to locate an elderly woman who was suspected to have been attacked by a crocodile, while out looking for clams in Sungai Rayu, Jalan Selang, here, on Wednesday (April 17).

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department Operations Centre (PGO), the victim, Minu Khien, 76, has yet to be found.