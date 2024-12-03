Nasi lemak nominated for UNESCO World Heritage status

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s breakfast staple, the nasi lemak has been nominated for the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization’s (Unesco) recognition as a World Heritage.

According to New Straits Times, three Malaysian symbols have been listed; they are Kompleks Gua Taman Negara Niah in Sarawak, kebaya Malaysia, and nasi lemak.

Tourism, Arts, and Culture (Motac) Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing stated that this was in line with the ministry’s commitment to promote the country’s heritage.

He also added that the nasi lemak is an effort by the ministry to ensure that the people’s traditional meal is recognised as the National Heritage Food of Malaysia and will not be claimed by other nations.

However, the nomination of Malaysia’s breakfast culture for UNESCO recognition is not new. Last year, the government also announced that it submitted Malaysia’s breakfast culture, including food such as nasi lemak, roti canai, and teh tarik, to be inscribed in the list.

