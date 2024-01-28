NGOs must actively foster unity, preserve community welfare - Ramanan

SHAH ALAM: Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) must continue playing active roles to jointly help foster unity and preserve welfare in the community through beneficial programmes.

Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Datuk R. Ramanan said such programmes could instil harmony and respect among the community.

“As a citizen of Malaysia MADANI, let’s together celebrate the racial harmony that has been cultivated for so long. This is the spirit of unity and respect that must be maintained,” he said after attending the prize and Angpow presentation programme organised by the Kampung Baru Subang Kochow Association near here today.

A total of 150 Chinese senior citizens took part in the programme, which was held to honour and remember the elderly in conjunction with next month’s Chinese New Year celebration next month.

Ramanan, who also presented a financial contribution to the organisation, hoped that the Chinese community, which will be celebrating the arrival of the Year of the Dragon, would be filled with strength, good health and good fortune.

“It is hoped that this contribution will further enliven the Chinese New Year celebration among the elderly. I also hope that in this Year of the Dragon, everyone here will find happiness with their families,” he said. - Bernama