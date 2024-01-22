Nigerian man fleeing police falls to death from Batu Uban condominium block

GEORGE TOWN: A Nigerian national was killed when he fell from 16th floor of a condominium block in Batu Uban here yesterday, in a bid to flee a police raid.

The raid was conducted at 6pm by a police team from the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department of the Penang Police Contingent headquarters following information that a unit on the 16th floor was used for drug trafficking activities.

Timur Laut police chief ACP Razlam Ab Hamid said the police team had to break open the door of the unit after the man, who opened the door at first, quickly locked it when he realised it was the police.

“The police could not find the man who opened the door, but there was another Nigerian man in the house with a stash of ecstasy pills and syabu.

“A check at the condominium area found the body of the man believed to have fallen from the house unit they rented,“ he said when contacted today.

Razlam said another Nigerian man was later detained on the eighth floor of the condominium block.

“The two Nigerian men, who are in their 30s, were detained for further investigation while the body was sent to Penang Hospital,“ he said. - Bernama