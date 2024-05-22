Nine passengers onboard Singapore Airlines’ turbulent flight hospitalised, one in critical condition

PETALING JAYA: Nine Malaysians, including a crew member, who were onboard the Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 from London to Singapore have been hospitalised after sustaining injuries during the flight.

According to New Straits Times citing the Malaysian Embassy in Bangkok, one individual is believed to be in critical condition but is currently stable.

The plane had made an emergency landing in Thailand after it went through severe turbulence.

In the meantime, Wisma Putra confirmed that the embassy is working together with the local authorities and hospitals, with consular officers conducting visits and providing assistance to Malaysian patients admitted to hospitals in Bangkok.

Six Malaysians are reportedly being treated at Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital and three at Samitivej Sukhumvit Hospital.

All nine individuals sustained physical and internal injuries, as quoted, with one said to be in critical condition but stable as of now.

Those who require consular assistance may contact the Malaysian embassy in Bangkok, Thailand.

Earlier, flight SQ321 from Singapore Airlines heading to Singapore had experienced severe turbulence during the flight, forcing the aircraft to make an emergency landing at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok on Tuesday (May 22).

16 Malaysians were onboard the flight.