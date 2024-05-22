SQ321: 131 passengers, 12 crew arrive in Singapore via relief flight

SINGAPORE: Some 131 passengers and 12 crew of the Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 that was forced to make an emergency landing at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Tuesday afternoon, arrived in Singapore on a relief flight at 5.05 am on Wednesday.

Singapore Airlines chief executive officer (CEO) Goh Choon Phong said another 79 passengers and six crew members are still in Bangkok, including the injured who are receiving medical treatment, as well as their families.

“Singapore Airlines will continue to extend all possible support to them. Please be assured that Singapore Airlines is here to help and support you during this difficult time,” he said in a video message uploaded on Facebook.

The flight with 211 passengers and 18 crew members were travelling from London to Singapore when it encountered sudden extreme turbulence over the Irrawaddy Basin at an altitude of 37,000 feet, approximately 10 hours after departure.

The pilot declared a medical emergency and diverted the Boeing 777-300ER aircraft to Bangkok, landing at 3.45pm local time, Tuesday.

The incident caused one death and multiple injuries. Suvarnabhumi Airport director Kittipong Kittikachorn earlier said the one fatality in the incident was a 73-year-old British man.

Meanwhile, Goh said the airline is fully cooperating with the relevant authorities on the investigations.

“On behalf of Singapore Airlines, I would like to express my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased. We are very sorry for the traumatic experience that everyone on board SQ321 went through,” he added.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat said officers from the Transport Safety Investigation Bureau (TSIB) has arrived in Bangkok Tuesday night.

The Transport Ministry on Tuesday said TSIB is investigating the incident.

Chee said the United States’ National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is also sending an accredited representative and four technical advisors to support the investigation, as the incident involves a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft,

“I would like to thank the Thai authorities for their support to evacuate the passengers and crew, providing medical assistance and looking after those affected by this unfortunate incident,“ he said on Facebook.

