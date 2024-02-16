No discussions yet on subsidies for goods also enjoyed by foreigners - Fahmi

PERMATANG PAUH: The Cabinet has yet to discuss in detail the matter of subsidies for certain goods that foreign nationals will also enjoy, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said.

Fahmi, also the Unity Government’s spokesperson, said the government will look into it thoroughly so that benefits from the subsidy programme are first directed to groups who require it the most, namely Malaysians.

“For now, this (matter) has not been specifically discussed in the Cabinet,” he told newsmen when met at the Penang Entrepreneurs Connectivity and Development Empowerment Carnival officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the Seberang Perai Polytechnic here today.

Meanwhile, on reports of Datuk Sarimah Ahmad, 82, urging a renowned producer to return the original tapes of four films she produced 36 years ago, Fahmi said he would look into the matter and would contact the veteran actress soon.

“In cases like Datuk Sarimah’s, since it involves a specific matter between two contracting parties, I need a more detailed understanding of this case, and insya-Allah , we will try to see what we can do to help her,” he said.

Fahmi acknowledged that there would be challenges in resolving the issue, but added that Sarimah has stated some general points that the ministry wants specific information on.

“We need to help ensure that artistes, those involved as cast and crew, understand what they are signing for, what benefits they receive.

“That’s why I have directed Finas (National Film Development Corporation Malaysia), for example, to provide a standard contract where certain things are included to ensure the welfare and future of those involved,” he said. - Bernama