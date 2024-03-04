No Malaysians affected by Taiwan earthquake - Wisma Putra

PUTRAJAYA: No Malaysians have reportedly been affected by the powerful earthquake that struck Taiwan as of 10am today, said Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry.

The ministry, also known as Wisma Putra, said through the Malaysian Friendship and Trade Centre in Taipei, it is closely monitoring the situation following the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck Hualien in Taiwan’s east-coastal area at 7.58am local time.

“The Malaysian Friendship and Trade Centre in Taipei is actively coordinating efforts with local authorities to obtain further information,“ said Wisma Putra.

The earthquake reportedly has caused damage to properties as well as disruption in the electricity supply.

Wisma Putra said Malaysians in the affected areas are urged to stay vigilant and follow the latest updates and guidance provided by the local authorities.

Malaysians requiring consular assistance can contact the Malaysian Friendship and Trade Centre at 8th Floor, San Ho Plastic Building, No.102, Dun Hua North Road, Taipei (phone number: +886 2 2713 2626 or email mwtaipei@kln.gov.my).

“Malaysia extends its deepest sympathies to the victims and families affected by the earthquake,” said Wisma Putra.

