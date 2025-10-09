Storm damages 150 houses in Kemaman, repairs to begin immediately

CHUKAI: A total of 150 houses in Kemaman were damaged following heavy rain and strong winds yesterday.

State Infrastructure, Utilities and Rural Development Committee chairman Datuk Hanafiah Mat said the incident occurred at about 3.30 pm and affected several areas including Chukai, Air Putih, Kijal and Kemasik.

He said most of the damage involved roofs and house walls, with inspections and data collection on affected homes already carried out to ensure immediate repair works.

“The storm began with about 20 minutes of heavy rain, followed by strong winds and thunderstorms, accompanied by occasional lightning,“ he said when contacted today.

Hanafiah confirmed contractors would be appointed to carry out repair works today with completion targeted for tomorrow.

“We are concerned that a similar incident may recur and further inconvenience residents,“ he added, noting that total losses are still being assessed.

Meanwhile, victim Ahsun Mohamad Shari, 74, from Bandar Seri Bandi estimated his losses at about RM30,000 after flying debris tore off his roof and damaged personal belongings.

Ahsun said he and his wife Mahsuri Senik, 63, were having lunch in the kitchen when the storm hit.

“The rain and storm were extremely strong,“ he said. “We could only pray to Allah for safety. When the rain subsided, we were shocked to see that the roof of the bedroom and living room had been torn off.” – Bernama