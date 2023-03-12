NRECC to host interesting activities for MADANI Gov’t One-Year Programme

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment, and Climate Change (NRECC) is preparing a host of interesting activities and services as part of the MADANI Government One-Year Programme next week.

The programme scheduled to run from Dec 8 until 10 will be held at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium grounds.

NRECC through a post on Facebook today informed that among the services available to visitors at the ministry’s booth include information on Malaysia’s greening programme through the 100 Million Tree Planting campaign, Save the Malayan Tiger campaign and Malaysia’s Geospatial Mineral and Geoscience Information System (MyGEMS) application.

In addition, visitors can register for Indah Water Konsortium Sdn Bhd (IWK) e-bill service and free fertiliser, e-waste management programme, meteorological services, and weather forecasts.

A pocket talk session to be held on Dec 8 will cover three important topics, namely Conserve Energy: Great For Your Pocket, the importance of Flood Warning and Information Forecast by the Drainage and Irrigation Department, and the importance of inheritance and estate settlement for the well-being of the MADANI community.–Bernama