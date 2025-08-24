PENTARAMA MERDEKA@HOHO at Berjaya Times Square inspires patriotism

KUALA LUMPUR: Cries of “Merdeka” resonated throughout Berjaya Times Square as the shopping mall became the first location for the PENTARAMA MERDEKA@HOHO event organised by the Information Department (JAPEN).

JAPEN director-general Julina Johan stated that Berjaya Times Square provided added value as both a tourist attraction and a Kuala Lumpur landmark that has developed alongside the city.

“Berjaya Times Square has long existed and is not the focus of local visitors but also foreign tourists, so throughout the National Month, we have made this iconic location as an open stage to raise the spirit of the National Day and Malaysia Day 2025,“ she told Bernama, adding that every stop of the tour will have different performances that bring together patriotic, cultural and entertainment elements, in line with the diversity of the country.

“We hope that the performances, beginning with Berjaya Times Square tonight will inspire a love towards the country in more Malaysians and deliver a clearer National Day message through infotainment by JAPEN,“ she added.

Berjaya Times Square Kuala Lumpur assistant general manager (marketing and promotions) Alex Liew expressed pride in being selected as an event location.

“We’re honoured to celebrate the occasion together in conjunction with the National Month at Berjaya Times Square,“ he said.

“This initiative doesn’t only boost patriotism among Malaysians, but allows the introduction of our culture to tourists. We are excited to be part of this celebration,“ he added.

The programme returns for its second year with a fresher and higher impact concept featuring performances, dances and interactive quizzes on statehood.

Jalur Gemilang flags will be distributed to visitors as symbols of unity and national pride throughout the event.

Bernama joined the Pentarama Merdeka@HOHO tour aboard a specially decorated KL Hop On Hop Off bus serving as a mobile stage for national messages.

The programme continues at Sungei Wang before concluding at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, with each bus stop becoming a stage to raise patriotism among the people. – Bernama