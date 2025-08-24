Four fatalities confirmed at RXZ Members 7.0 event, police urge safety

KUALA NERUS: Police have confirmed four fatal accidents involving participants of the RXZ Members 7.0 2025 programme.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri stated that the incidents occurred between the day before the event began and today.

He urged all participants to prioritise safety during their journey home tonight.

“My advice is to ride in groups,” he said after launching the event at Gong Badak Motor Circuit.

Mohd Yusri emphasised the importance of stopping at designated rest areas when feeling tired or drowsy.

“Avoid performing dangerous stunts like the ‘Superman’ pose, which can endanger lives,” he added.

Police monitoring during the event focused primarily on rider education and ensuring smooth traffic flow rather than strict enforcement.

“Our approach is advisory,” Mohd Yusri explained.

“We’re there to guide and assist participants.”

Terengganu police chief Datuk Mohd Khairi Khairuddin reported that no summonses were issued to participants throughout the event.

He also confirmed that no official complaints were received from the public regarding participant behaviour.

“Despite higher turnout this year, there have been no reports of misconduct or disturbances involving participants,” Mohd Khairi stated. – Bernama