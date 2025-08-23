Memorandum on vape ban to be presented by year end

KUALA SELANGOR: Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said a memorandum on a ban on vaping and e-cigarettes will be presented to the Cabinet by the end of this year.

He said he presented a report to the Cabinet on Friday regarding the matter.

“I presented the report briefly, as the prime minister and Cabinet wanted me to present a memorandum on the banning of vapes soon.

“It is not a matter of if we ban vapes, but rather when we will ban it all together. I am responsible for carrying out that order and the questions are how, when and what approach we will take.”

He was speaking after officiating at the Jelajah Agenda Nasional Malaysia Sihat initiative and the closing ceremony of the Jom Nak Sihat Kuala Selangor 2.0 programme yesterday.

In his wrap-up of the 13th Malaysian Plan for the Health Ministry in the Dewan Rakyat on Thursday, Dzulkefly said a report on banning vape is being completed by his ministry’s special task force.

He also commented on pictures showing clinics displaying the national flag upside down and said it might be a genuine mistake for them to do that, and they should be given space to correct the error.

“What is most important is that we (display) our national flag with sincere patriotism and be responsible in our expression.

“We need to be careful in (displaying) the flag, but if you made a minor mistake, people should understand that we are only human and we make mistakes. People should just remind them not to (display) the flag upside down again.”

Regarding the programme, he said it is part of a national agenda aimed at improving the health literacy of the people, while also promoting a culture of healthy living in daily life.

“This tour serves as an engagement platform between the ministry, agencies and the community to support consistent and sustainable behavioural change.”

He added that National Health and Morbidity Survey 2023 data shows public health challenges in the country remain serious.

“In Selangor, the issue of being overweight is higher than the national average, although the prevalence of obesity is lower than the national (rate).”

Dzulkefly said the problem must be addressed collectively.

He also said through the programme, the public could see how community interventions have made an impact.

Eight out of 10 participants successfully lost weight, with an average of 16kg per person.

More than one in five of them have reached a normal body mass index level.