PM Anwar allocates additional RM200,000 for RXZ Members 7.0 programme

KUALA NERUS: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has allocated an additional RM200,000 to support the RXZ Members 7.0 2025 programme at Gong Badak Motorsports Circuit.

The Prime Minister’s senior political secretary, Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin, stated that this additional funding aims to encourage organisers to continue hosting motorsports activities with economic benefits and community-building potential.

“The Prime Minister has previously provided RM100,000 in allocation and today I’m representing him to present another RM200,000, for a total of RM300,000,“ he announced during the programme’s officiation.

Shamsul Iskandar explained that the extra assistance resulted from the Prime Minister’s personal efforts combined with corporate support.

He emphasised that programmes like RXZ Members 7.0 serve as platforms gathering local motorsports fans and can bring the industry to a higher level.

The senior political secretary also dismissed claims that the government prevented organisers from involving the Terengganu state government.

He clarified that the programme operates independently without state government or political involvement on an annual basis.

“They (the organisers) asked for the Prime Minister’s consideration for support and he views this programme as a celebration of diversity across the country and is an opportunity to contribute to the people,” he added. – Bernama