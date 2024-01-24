Number of flood evacuees in Terengganu remains unchanged at 63 as of 6am

KUALA LUMPUR: The situation in the flood-hit Terengganu has remained unchanged overnight, with 63 people from 17 families still at six relief centres as of 6am today.

According to the latest report from the National Disaster Command Centre, National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), the Irrigation and Drainage Department Telemetry Station shows that several river localities in six states are at danger levels.

The rivers are Sungai Muda in Sik and Sungai Kedah in Kota Setar, Kedah; Sungai Sarang Buaya in Muar and Sungai Johor in Kulai, Johor; Sungai Arau (Perlis), Sungai Kinabatangan (Sabah), Sungai Terengganu (Hulu Terengganu) and Sungai Rompin (Pahang).

A total of 16 roads were closed due to flooding, damaged bridges and collapsed slopes, including Jalan Boh in Cameron Highlands, Pahang; Jalan Sungai Sok-Chucuh Puteri in Kuala Krai, Kelantan and Jalan Bukit Jugra in Hulu Langat, Selangor. - Bernama