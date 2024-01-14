Number of flood victims drops in Johor, unchanged in Pahang: NADMA

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims in Johor continued to decrease, while the situation remained unchanged in Pahang this morning, with 1,860 evacuees taking shelter at 18 relief centres compared to 1,869 people last night.

According to the latest report by the National Disaster Command Centre, National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), 1,141 victims from 326 families are sheltering at 13 relief centres in five districts in Johor, and 719 people from 215 families in five relief centres in Pahang.

In Johor, a total of 611 victims are still housed at four relief centres in Mersing; Kota Tinggi (255 victims, four centres); Kluang (155 victims, two centres); Segamat (88 victims, two centres) and Batu Pahat (32 victims, one centre).

In Pahang, some 573 people are still at three relief centres in Pekan, while 146 others are at two centres in Rompin.

Meanwhile, observations at the Irrigation and Drainage Department Telemetry Station show that several rivers in Johor, Pahang, Perak, Perlis and Terengganu are at danger levels this morning.

The affected rivers in Johor are Sungai Johor in Kota Tinggi, Sungai Muar in Segamat, Sungai Endau in Kluang and Sungai Jemaluang in Mersing, while in Pahang, they are Sungai Pahang in Pekan, Bera and Maran as well as Sungai Rompin.

Other rivers at danger levels are Sungai Perak in Hulu Perak, Perak; Sungai Arau in Perlis and Sungai Terengganu in Kuala Terengganu, Terengganu.

NADMA also reported that 47 roads were closed due to floods, damaged bridges and landslides, including Jalan Petri Jaya in Kota Tinggi, Johor; Jalan Pahang Tua-Ganchong-Pulau Manis in Pekan, Pahang and Jalan Bukit Besi-Dungun in Dungun, Terengganu.

On the fire incidents in Sabah and Sarawak, the report said that 47 victims from 12 families are still taking shelter at a relief centre in Tawau, Sabah, while 38 victims from 12 families are housed at a centre in Kuching, Sarawak.-Bernama