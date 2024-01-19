Number of flood victims in three states remains, Sarawak latest to be hit by flood

KUALA LUMPUR: There has been no change in the number of flood victims in Johor, Pahang and Sabah since last night, with a total of 205 people still at five relief centres (PPS) in the three states this morning.

According to the latest report by the National Disaster Control Centre of the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), two PPS are still operating in Segamat, accommodating 65 people from 19 families.

In Pahang, 110 people from 36 families are at two PPS in Rompin, while in Sabah, 30 victims from 16 families are at a PPS in Beluran.

Meanwhile, in Sarawak, the latest state to be hit by floods witnessed the evacuation of 30 people from Kampung Lalang, Kampung Bungey and Kampung Babu in Debak, about 270 kilometres (km) from here.

The victims were evacuated at about 1.30 am to the PPS at Dewan Millenia following continuous rain which caused flooding in their villages.

Regarding the fire incident in Sarawak, the 38 victims involving 12 families are still at a PPS in Kuching.

Several rivers in Johor, Kedah, Perlis and Terengganu still recorded dangerous levels as of 6 am today.

In Johor, they are Sungai Johor at Kota Tinggi and Sungai Muar in Segamat, while the other rivers are Sungai Kedah in Kota Setar, Kedah, Sungai Arau in Perlis and Sungai Terengganu, in Hulu Terengganu, Terengganu.

NADMA also reported that 17 roads were still closed due to flood disasters, damaged bridges and landslides. They include Jalan Kuala Mentiga-Terapai in Pekan, Pahang, Jalan Bukit Jugra in Kuala Langat, Selangor; and Jalan Bukit Kayu Hitam-Bukit Tangga-Sintok in Kubang Pasu, Kedah.-Bernama