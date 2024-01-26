One dead, four feared buried alive in Cameron Highlands landslide

KUANTAN: One man died while four others are feared to have been buried alive following a landslide early today at Batu 54, Blue Valley, Cameron Highlands.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director (Operations) Ismail Abdul Ghani said the department received a distress call at 2.51 am, and so far, the search and rescue operation is still ongoing.

“Based on preliminary information, there are three adult men and one adult woman still buried in the landslide. However, their identities have yet to be ascertained,“ he said in a statement.

Ismail said the nine firemen who were initially rushed to the location had to walk about three kilometres to get to the landslide location. -Bernama