One dies, three hurt when car crashes into tree

BACHOK: A man was killed while three others were injured after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a tree along Jalan Beris Lalang, here, last night.

Bachok district police chief Supt Mohamad Ismail Jamaluddin said that police received information regarding the accident at 9.15 last night involving four individuals travelling in a car.

He said that the investigation found that all victims were travelling in the car from Jelawat and heading to Lorong Tok Merbol, Kampung Nering in Pasir Puteh.

“The driver of the car is believed to have lost control of the vehicle while navigating a sharp turn in Kampung Beris Lalang before entering the opposite lane. It then skidded onto the left side of the road and crashed into a tree.

“Due to the impact of the collision, the driver was confirmed died at the scene, while two other passengers suffered serious injuries and a child sustained minor injuries,” he said in a statement today.

He said the remains of the the driver were taken to Tengku Anis Hospital in Pasir Puteh for post-mortem and three injured victims received further treatment.

“The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said. - Bernama