Onn Hafiz – Johor investment centre to be completed this year

JOHOR BAHRU: The Invest Malaysia Facilitation Centre (IMFC) in Johor is expected to be completed this year and can attract more new investors into the state.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the one-stop facility, a result of cooperation between the state government and the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry, will be a game changer and catalyst for Johor’s economic development.

“As discussed in last week’s meeting with Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, Johor will set up an investment facilitation centre.

“All federal and state agencies involved with investments will have a dedicated centre, the first in Johor. Before this (centre) was established, the Kuala Lumpur IMFC existed, but there was no collaboration with state agencies.

“This special collaboration is one of its kind, and we target it (the Johor IMFC) to be ready this year to facilitate investors into the state as announced during the creation of the Johor Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ),“ he said.

The menteri besar said this during a press conference following a working visit to the Main Intake Substation (PMU) Kota Masai and the Layang Dam in Pasir Gudang today.

In January, Singapore and Malaysia signed the JS-SEZ memorandum of understanding, which outlined several initiatives towards the creation of the economic zone.

Meanwhile, Onn Hafiz said the Johor Fast Lane concept aimed at reducing bureaucratic red tape in business dealings is also a factor in attracting investors into the state.

He said Johor managed to attract 30 investors in four local councils through the Johor Fast Lane in 2023.

“The concept began with the Kulai Municipal Council (MPKu) before expanding to other local councils.

“To date, four local councils, Johor Bahru City Council (MBJB), Iskandar Puteri City Council (MBIP), Pasir Gudang City Council (MBPG) and MPKu, have implemented the concept aggressively,“ he said.

In another development, Onn Hafiz reassured investors that the state had sufficient electricity and water supply.

“Johor’s total electricity installed capacity is at 10,476 megawatts (Mw), far above the maximum required of 2,804 Mw, an excess of 75 per cent, which will be beneficial to the various economic sectors in Johor, including industrial areas.

“Ranhill SAJ (the state’s sole water operator) says industrial water needs are sufficient for the short and medium term,“ he said.

Onn Hafiz also encouraged industrial players and investors to see Johor as a location of choice for their investments.–Bernama