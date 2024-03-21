Op Delta: 23 foreigners among 219 individuals held for various offences

JOHOR BAHRU: Police detained 219 individuals, including 23 foreigners, for various property crimes through an integrated Op Delta in the Iskandar Development Region and Kulai areas from March 5 to March 19.

Johor police chief CP M Kumar (pix) said that the operation involved inspecting workshops, second-hand goods shops, pawnshops, shops dealing in car spare parts and used electronic equipment.

It also targeted ex-offenders, wanted persons and potential targets for action under Section 39C of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“All 207 men and 12 women were aged between 22 and 59. Following investigations, 77 suspects have been charged in the court,” he said in a statement today.

He added that action had also been taken against 38 individuals under Section 39C of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Kumar also called on those with information on criminal activities to contact the nearest police station or call the hotline at 019-2792095 or the Johor Police Headquarters at 07-2212999. -Bernama