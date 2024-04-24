Op HRA: Three bus drivers slapped with summonses for making video calls, TikTok live while driving

ALOR SETAR: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) slapped summonses on three express bus drivers for making video calls and live TikTok videos while driving in the Op Hari Raya Aidilfitri (HRA) operation from April 1 to 20.

Kedah JPJ deputy director Shahrul Azhar Mat Dali said the three drivers, aged between 52 and 54, were caught committing the offences by personnel going undercover as passengers on April 1 and 18 while travelling from Shahab Perdana Bus Terminal here to Ipoh and Kuala Lumpur.

“We (JPJ) have reminded bus operators and drivers many times regarding these offences, but they still occur...we issue summonses immediately because they can endanger the passengers.

“So far, we have issued summonses, and we will investigate this case further. If necessary, we will bring it to the attention of APAD (Land Public Transport Agency) for further action,“ he told reporters here today.

Meanwhile, Shahrul Azhar said that throughout the operation, a total of 54,821 vehicles were inspected, and 432 vehicles were seized, while 10,151 summonses were issued to road users in the state for various offences, including not having a valid driving licence and expired road tax.

He said that cooperation with the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) in the operation also successfully led to the arrest of four bus drivers, aged between 40 and 60s, who tested positive for methamphetamine.

In another development, Shahrul Azhar said the department detained a 24-year-old Vietnamese man after he was found using a fake driving licence when entering the country at the border checkpoint in Bukit Kayu Hitam on April 9.

He said that as a result of the investigation, the suspect admitted to purchasing the fake driving licence through the WeChat application for RM2,000.