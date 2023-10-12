Op Samseng Jalanan : Police seize 113 motorcycles, issue 334 summonses

BUKIT MERTAJAM: A total of 113 motorcycles were seized and 334 summonses were issued in a special operation dubbed Op Samseng Jalanan, conducted along the North-South Highway near Taman Sama Gagah, Seberang Jaya early this morning.

Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) district police chief Tan Cheng San said the operation involved over 100 officers, combining efforts from the Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department, the Penang contingent, and the SPT District Police Headquarters (IPD).

“In the four-hour operation that ended at midnight, summonses were issued for various offences including riding without a licence, expired licence, no insurance coverage, registration number not in accordance with the permitted specifications, missing side mirrors and unauthorised motorcycle modifications,” he said here today.

Meanwhile, the Barat Daya IPD in a statement informed that the police seized five motorcycles and issued 40 summonses for various offences in the operation carried out around Bayan Lepas early yesterday morning.

Apart from curbing illegal street racing involving mat rempits, the operation was also mounted to ensure that motorcyclists comply with the existing traffic laws and regulations .

“The operation also concentrates on areas where rempits engage in hazardous activities, identifies drunk drivers, and serves to prevent incidents of vehicle theft, burglary, and other criminal activities,“ read the statement.

The operation will be conducted weekly to curb illegal racing or rempit activities and maintain public order. - Bernama