Ops Ihsan Secretariat: Malaysia’s oral submission to ICJ adds value to Palestine issue

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia’s oral submission to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) will significantly add value to the Palestine issue, ensuring that the international community becomes fully aware of the atrocities committed by the Zionist regime, said Ops Ihsan Head of Visibility Cluster Shahrul Aman Mohd Saari.

He said the Ops Ihsan Secretariat also fully supports the ICJ’s interim verdict on South Africa’s genocide case against Israel.

“We are hopeful for a positive outcome for the Palestinian people,” he told reporters after officiating the special postcard campaign for Palestinian independence with the Ministry of Education (MOE) here today.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (pix) is in The Hague, Netherlands, to participate in the public hearings on the request for the ICJ’s Advisory Opinion on the issue of Palestine.

In a statement issued today, Mohamad said he is leading the Malaysian delegation at the ICJ regarding the request for an Advisory Opinion on the legal consequences arising from the policies and practices of Israel in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem.

He is scheduled to deliver Malaysia’s oral submission at the Peace Palace in The Hague on Feb 22 at about 5.10 pm local time or Feb 23 Feb about 12.10 midnight in Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Shahrul Aman said the Ops Ihsan Secretariat has so far collected more than 100,000 postcards signed by various parties.

He added that the secretariat would strengthen its partnership with the MOE regarding the distribution of special postcards involving school students.

Earlier, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek and her Deputy Minister Wong Kah Woh signed the postcard as a gesture of solidarity.

Ops Ihsan was inspired by former foreign minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir as a collaborative effort between the Foreign Affairs Ministry and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to mobilise humanitarian aid for the Palestinian people.

Coordinated by the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Ops Ihsan is led by Mahar along with more than 50 other NGOs including Global Peace Mission (GPM) Malaysia, Red A Humanitarian Development Global, Mercy Malaysia, Pertubuhan Ihsan Johor, BeVital and the Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organisations (MAPIM). -Bernama