Malaysia Cup: Selangor hold Pahang, Terengganu trounce Melaka

SRI Pahang FC failed to capitalise on home ground advantage and were held to a 1-1 draw by Selangor FC in the Malaysia Cup round-of-16 first-leg tie at the Temerloh Municipal Council Stadium, Pahang, yesterday.

Pahang, also known as the Elephants, took the lead in the 27th minute through a Sean Eugene Selvaraj header but the Red Giants levelled the scores in the 83rd minute through Nikola Jambor.

The return leg will be held on Dec 1.

Meanwhile, Terengganu FC cruised to a 4-1 win over hosts Melaka FC at the Hang Jebat Stadium in Krubong.

Terengganu got their goals through Muhammad Safawi Rasid (eighth minute), Muhammad Akhyar Abdul Rashid (15th minute, 54th minute) and Muhammad Alif Zakaria (90th minute) while Fuseini Issah scored Melaka’s consolation goal in the 55th minute.