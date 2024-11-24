Many students have yet to redeem book vouchers, deadline Dec 31 - Zambry

MANJUNG: Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir said checks on the MySISWAPLACE portal showed only about 235,000 out of more than 1 million students in higher education institutions nationwide have redeemed the RM100 book voucher under the second phase.

He urged students who have not redeemed the vouchers to do so before the 31 Dec deadline.

“They have just over a month left to redeem the vouchers. I have also instructed all university officials, including vice-chancellors and the Director-General of Higher Education, to inform students.

“This redemption is also available to students at private higher education institutions. It would be unfortunate and a loss to the students if they do not take advantage of this opportunity,“ he said.

He spoke to reporters after the In Person With Doc Zam@Lumut event and the launch of the Ministry of Higher Education’s Siswa Aspirasi Rakyat Initiative (Sasar KPT) here yesterday.

During the opening of the Kuala Lumpur International Book Fair on May 30, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced the book voucher initiative for higher education students.

Meanwhile, Zambry said the Sasar KPT initiative introduces three high-impact domains: University-Community Social Enterprise (UCSE), Bakti MADANI, and Inspirasi Varsiti involving public universities, private higher education institutions, polytechnics, school students, and local communities.

According to him, this targeted initiative, themed “Pemerkasaan Mahasiwa Ke Arah Pembangunan Komuniti”, seeks to empower the people, while producing students who possess the human intellect and glocal character, capable of championing people’s causes.