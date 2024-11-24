Teo urges young creators to reflect community values in their content

PETALING JAYA: Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching has urged young content creators to focus on producing meaningful content that reflects the community’s values, heritage, and identity.

Speaking at the 4th Southeast Asia Video Festival for Children awards ceremony today, Teo said the Communications Ministry recognises the critical role of content creation in shaping society.

“Our mission is not just to encourage more content but to foster meaningful content that reflects our community’s values,“ she said, stressing that creating content is not just about getting views or likes but about the lasting impression the stories leave.

“A video might last only a few minutes, but its impact can resonate for years. Especially when it comes to children, your content has the potential to shape their worldview,“ she said.

Teo added that in today’s world, creating content has become more accessible to all with platforms like TikTok and YouTube, along with editing tools such as CapCut and Adobe Premiere Pro.

However, she reminded content creators that not every piece of content has intrinsic value because it is easy to create.

According to Teo, the festival marks Malaysia’s preparation to assume the ASEAN chairmanship in 2025, providing an opportunity to highlight the region’s unique strengths.

“This is a chance for us to highlight what makes Southeast Asia so special: our rich diversity, our cultures, and our shared values,“ she said.

At the event, Upin & Ipin: Our Friend Susanti from Malaysia received the Heart Award under the Professional Category, and Kisapmata from the Philippines received the Heart Award for the Children’s Category.

The event concluded with the symbolic handover of hosting duties to Thailand, which will host the festival’s fifth edition, reflecting ASEAN’s collaborative spirit in fostering cross-cultural understanding through creative storytelling.

The Southeast Asia Video Festival for Children (SEAVFC) is a collaborative initiative among ASEAN countries that began in 2017 and aimed at promoting creative content for, by, and about children.