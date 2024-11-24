KPT leaves it to cops to probe lecturer for allegedly insulting prophet

MANJUNG: The Ministry of Higher Education (KPT) is leaving it to the authorities to investigate the action of a lecturer accused of insulting Prophet Muhammad during a speech at a convention recently.

Its Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir said his ministry had called for an immediate investigation and a comprehensive report on the incident after it went viral.

“I was informed that the matter is under police investigation and an investigation paper has been opened, so it is better to leave it to the authorities.

“Meanwhile, at the ministry level, we will wait for feedback and further findings but, so far, I have yet to receive a full report on the matter,” he told a media conference here yesterday.

He said this after attending the “In Person With Doc Zam@Lumut” event and the launch of the Ministry of Higher Education’s “Siswa Aspirasi Rakyat Initiative” (Sasar KPT) programme near here.

On Thursday (Nov 21), Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said that an investigation paper had been opened in connection with the incident under Section 298A of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Police received a report on Wednesday (Nov 20) after a complainant came across a Facebook post where the lecturer had allegedly insulted Prophet Muhammad during a lecture at a recent convention.