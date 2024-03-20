Oral health hazard of using uncertified braces

PETALING JAYA: Of late, advertisements promoting uncertified braces being installed for as little as RM90 have been circulating on Facebook and Instagram.

Orthodontists have warned the public that they put their oral health at risk if they installed such braces.

International Islamic University Malaysia orthodontics department head, assistant professor Dr Siti Hajjar Nasir said there were two types of braces advertised.

“One glued to the teeth of the patient and another removable. Both types pose a serious oral health risk as the low-quality materials used are hazardous.

“In addition to mouth infection risks, brackets and wires used to hold the braces can irritate gums and oral tissues, allowing germs to develop.”

She said while uncertified and genuine braces were both made of alloys, the difference was in the quality and the individual installing the braces, adding that another danger was that teeth may move incorrectly and render the risk of the wearer losing their teeth.

She stressed the primary concern was the risk of cross-infection caused by the use of unsterilised equipment in unsanitary conditions during the installation process.

“Unlicensed dental practitioners often neglect to sterilise uncertified braces before installation due to the high cost of sterilisation equipment.

“Consequently, illegal dental practitioners use non-sterile tools on patients, (exposing them to risk of) disease and infections.”

Islamic Dental Association of Malaysia former deputy president Dr Abu Razali Saini said registered dental clinics will advise patients wearing braces on proper teeth cleaning techniques.

“We also provide a schedule for regular appointments to monitor their dental condition. However, individuals wearing uncertified braces do not have the benefit of regular monitoring. Food particles trapped in braces for extended periods could lead to cavities and gum problems,” he said, adding that going to a licensed orthodontist to install braces was safer.

Abu Razali urged individuals who use uncertified dental braces to undergo health checks as a preventive measure against serious complications.

“This is essential to mitigate any issues at an early stage so remedial action could be taken.”

Universiti Teknologi Mara lecturer and special orthodontist Dr Nik Mukhriz Nik Mustapha said there is a demand for uncertified braces because it is cheap.

“Wearing braces has evolved into a fashion statement, with some regarding it as a status symbol accessible only to the rich as it costs from RM6,000 to RM7,000 at registered dental clinics.”

He said orthodontists would never use uncertified braces due to the dangers and risks involved, and the risk of their clinics being reported to authorities. He advised the public to verify the licensing status of a dental surgeon via the Dental Practitioners Information Management System webpage, adding that through collective action and sustained advocacy can the public make informed decisions and access proper oral care.